Struggling Arsenal striker reveals keys to renewed success

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits to enduring a “difficult” start to life at Arsenal, but believes he is ready to repay a club-record £55 million transfer fee by scoring more frequently.



After joining the Gunners in January, a debut goal against Everton suggested he would hit the ground running in England, but the 28-year-old then went three games without finding the target as Arsenal struggled as a team.



After scoring in a 3-0 victory over Watford, he told reporters: “It was a big win. The team did very well and it is a great three points. We needed it. I think the fans were happy, which is really important.



“It was a bit difficult for me at the beginning but I am feeling better now. I didn’t play a lot in January so it was difficult to find a rhythm. Now I am feeling better. I work hard, I have worked a lot in the last weeks and I am happy because I feel better.”



“I am really happy for the boss because I am here because of him. He had the interest in me so I am happy to play for him.”