According to reports from eldesmarque.com Gianni De Biasi will be the new coach of the Alaves. The La Liga club currently sit in last position in the Spanish league standings and have just released Luis Zubeldía. It is suggested that the club is ready to agree to terms with the ex coach of Albania, who already has an experience in the Spanish championship (he coached Levante in 2007-2008).

The 61-year-old Italian tactician represents the profile that the club is looking for: a European, non-Spanish national, experienced in La Liga, and currently without a contract. After sitting on the bench for, among others, Torino, Brescia and Udinese, De Biasi lived had his best experiences as the coach of Albania, where he led the nation to a historic qualification into the European Championship in France. It’s rumored that De Biasi's contract is valid until the end of the season, with option for the following year, and that Alaves should formalize his arrival in the coming hours.