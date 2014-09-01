Struggling Roma import expected to remain in January
20 December at 16:45Cengiz Under is expected to remain with Roma through the remainder of this campaign. The 20-year-old Turkish prodigy has struggled to adapt to his new surroundings, and has struggled to find playing time.
Rumors had spread that Roma were prepared to send him to Sassuolo on loan in January, but now it appears they’ve backtracked. They’d prefer he adjust to Italian football, and culture at Trigoria.
He’ll likely get an opportunity from the start during tonight’s Coppa Italia match against Torino.
