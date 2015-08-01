Juventus are ready to put their faith in Stefano Sturaro in Tuesday’s Champions League Round of 16 first-leg against Spurs in Turin.



With French international Blaise Matuidi ruled out for up to a month, Ilbianconnero.com writes that Sturaro will be preferred to Claudio Marchisio at the Allianz Stadium next week.



Juventus warmed up for the Spurs clash with a 2-0 win in Florence on Friday night, the Premier League club matched that result earlier today with a 1-0 derby win over Arsenal at Wembley; Harry Kane once again on the scoresheet.



Now all thoughts turn to Tuesday in a game that Bianconeri striker Gonzalo Higuain described as one the Italian side could not afford to lose.