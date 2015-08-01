Juventus: Sturaro set to start in Champions League clash v Spurs
10 February at 17:15
Juventus are ready to put their faith in Stefano Sturaro in Tuesday’s Champions League Round of 16 first-leg against Spurs in Turin.
With French international Blaise Matuidi ruled out for up to a month, Ilbianconnero.com writes that Sturaro will be preferred to Claudio Marchisio at the Allianz Stadium next week.
The portal reported after the Old Lady’s win against Sassuolo last weekend, that boss Massimo Allegro believes that the 24-year-old has the characteristics to play as part of a midfield three and now it seems likely that he will get the nod on Tuesday.
Juventus warmed up for the Spurs clash with a 2-0 win in Florence on Friday night, the Premier League club matched that result earlier today with a 1-0 derby win over Arsenal at Wembley; Harry Kane once again on the scoresheet.
Now all thoughts turn to Tuesday in a game that Bianconeri striker Gonzalo Higuain described as one the Italian side could not afford to lose.
Go to comments