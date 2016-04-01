Sturridge, here is why Inter believe that he can be the perfect vice-Icardi

Eder hasn't been playing much for Inter Milan as he would like to find a new club who will offer his some extra playing minutes. Inter Milan might make his wish reality as they have already been looking for a potential replacement. Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini have their eyes on Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge as the English striker hasn't seen much playing time under Klopp. Can he be the perfect vice-Icardi? Maybe but he will have to stay healthy...



WORRISOME STATS - For the past 4 years now, Sturridge has often been hurt. Over Liverpool's past 152 games, he missed 66 games because of injuries. That's about 43% of the games. These are some worrisome stats as Inter will have to evaluate the situation well.



BUT HIS GOAL RATIO IS GOOD... - Even if he has often been hurt, Sturridge scored 39 goals in 84 EPL games for the reds as he clearly has a lot of talent. The English International is a good finisher who plays a good overall game. This is why Inter Milan are very curious about the idea of potentially getting him. They will have to weight in the pros and cons but they view him as the perfect vice-Icardi, if he can stay healthy that is...