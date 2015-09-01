Sturridge to Roma heats up as Dzeko to Chelsea does

Roma have plans in place if Chelsea's reported swoop for Edin Dzeko and Emerson comes to pass.



The Premier League club have been linked with a surprising selection of strikers over recent days, with former Wolfsburg and Manchester City man Dzeko one of the men understood to be in their sights. Left-back Emerson has missed much of this season due to rehabilitation from a cruciate knee ligament injury but Dzeko's departure would be immediately and keenly felt.



Dzeko was named in the starting line-up for Sunday's crunch clash against Inter, amid speculation it could be his Roma farewell, and director of football Monchi addressed the situation before kick-off.



Asked whether Dzeko and Emerson might join Chelsea, the one-time Sevilla mastermind told reporters, "I work every day to have players suitable to replace our players, my job is always to strengthen my club. If [Dzeko] leaves Roma, we'll buy another player."



The words certainly add to the speculation surrounding Daniel Sturridge’s availability