Denis Suarez has praised team-mate Paulinho, saying that he isn’t “a mediocre player”, and accusing people of

The former Tottenham man has actually got off to a strong start at the Camp Nou.

Coming on during the game against Getafe, he scored a last-gasp winner after coming on thirteen minutes from time.

“He is very physical, and he brings a lot to our midfield, especially in defence because he’s very strong,” Suarez said.

The Brazil international took a lot of flak from Barcelona fans because he was the first signing of the summer, straight after Neymar was sold to PSG for €222 million.

“He was unfairly criticized after Neymar’s departure, but he’s a starter with Brazil, he’s even captain sometimes.”

Paulinho went on to score against Eibar in last week’s 6-1 win.

“He’s not a mediocre player. He doesn’t need to silence his detractors, because those who know football already know his qualities.