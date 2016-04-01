Suarez: ‘I cried’ when Barcelona still wanted me after the bite
15 January at 19:25Following his infamous bite of Giorgio Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup, Luis Suarez was frightened that his dreams would be crushed as a result.
It was the third such instance in which Suarez sunk his teeth into an opponent, having been suspended for doing the same while playing for Ajax and Liverpool. But it did not stop Barca from bringing him to Camp Nou, and he has since gone on to win La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey on three occasions and the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2015.
However, Suarez thought his hopes of a switch to Catalonia had crumbled as a result of his actions at the World Cup in Brazil.
Asked if he feared his transfer to Barca would collapse, he replied: "Yes, yes. Because it was everything – in addition to thinking about the World Cup, and being able to fulfill my dream to come here to Barca – everything had gone overboard for me.
"And I think in the few days after that – before they kicked me out of the World Cup – that's when I spoke with Zubi [Andoni Zubizarreta], and the president, and they told me to be calm because Barca still wanted me. I have no problem saying it, I cried.”
Because they were accepting, and me going through what I did in that moment, and with the s*** I had caused, it was complicated to trust in me. Truth is, Barca has been so good to me, and I will always be very grateful for that."
