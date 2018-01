Luis Suarez was worried his move from Liverpool to Barcelona would not materialise after he bit Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.Uruguay forward Suarez was banned from all football-related activity for four months and handed a nine-match international suspension after biting Chiellini during his country's final group game with Italy, which the South American nation won 1-0 to progress to the last 16, where they were beaten by Colombia.He told Barca team-mate Gerard Pique in a piece for the Players' Tribune : "After I did it, I realised immediately. We scored our goal a few minutes after, I think it's about 10 minutes after when [Diego] Godin scores, and I don't celebrate it as much as I usually would – the way everyone else celebrated it – because I was already thinking about the aftermath."I enter the locker room and the first thing I do was to speak with my wife, who was there with the kids and all. And she asked me what I had done. And obviously, I always, initially I didn't want to accept reality – negating, crying, and all – and, well, after it all, some feelings in the locker room were of happiness, but also everyone checking their phones and all for what was to come."