Suarez opens up about Chiellini bite
15 January at 18:45Luis Suarez was worried his move from Liverpool to Barcelona would not materialise after he bit Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.
Uruguay forward Suarez was banned from all football-related activity for four months and handed a nine-match international suspension after biting Chiellini during his country's final group game with Italy, which the South American nation won 1-0 to progress to the last 16, where they were beaten by Colombia.
He told Barca team-mate Gerard Pique in a piece for the Players' Tribune: "After I did it, I realised immediately. We scored our goal a few minutes after, I think it's about 10 minutes after when [Diego] Godin scores, and I don't celebrate it as much as I usually would – the way everyone else celebrated it – because I was already thinking about the aftermath.
"I enter the locker room and the first thing I do was to speak with my wife, who was there with the kids and all. And she asked me what I had done. And obviously, I always, initially I didn't want to accept reality – negating, crying, and all – and, well, after it all, some feelings in the locker room were of happiness, but also everyone checking their phones and all for what was to come."
