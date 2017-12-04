Barcelona star Luis Suarez has shared his thoughts about a possible move to Real Madrid for former teammate Neymar.

Neymar left the Nou Camp based club to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a world record 222 million euros fee this past summer. Since joining the Parisiens, the Brazilian has been in superb form, having scored 15 times in all competitions.

Suarez, 30, was recently talking to Marca about Neymar and a host of other issues. He ended up sharing his opinion about whether the forward could move to Real Madrid someday. Suarez said: “

The Uruguayan was also asked about whether the decision to leave Barcelona was good or not. Suarez said: “Ney is a mature person and was fully aware of the decision he made. Surely he did it with a lot of pain because he was happy here. But we all have to accept that he had other challenges and that he wanted to take them on. It was an understandable decision that he took with his family. There is no reproach, but admiration and pure love for all that he has given the club and the relationship we had throughout these years.

Not at all. Honestly, I do not see it. I know how Neymar is and the admiration he had for Barcelona and his teammates. I do not see him now going to play for Real Madrid.”Kaustubh Pandey