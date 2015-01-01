David Sullivan has told the club’s

West Ham United co-ownerhas told the club’s official website that he will only relinquish his hold on The Hammers to someone capable of taking the club to another level.

Recent reports have linked the Premier League club to a takeover from energy drinks giants Reb Bull and the patron explained that he had already rejected an offer in the summer, stating that; “We did have a tentative approach to buy the Club for £650m from external investors in August this year, but I want to reiterate that we, the current owners, have NO DESIRE to sell the club unless it is to somebody like the King of Saudi Arabia who can take it to a level we cannot ourselves hope to reach."



Having stemmed the tide after a woeful start to the 2016-17 campaign, the club are now on a four-match unbeaten run after Monday’s 4-1 win at Swansea City. Sullivan explained that; “We now go to Leicester City looking to extend our unbeaten run to five matches and we have a real chance of doing just that, Leicester are the champions and going to the King Power Stadium is never easy, but we are above them in the table and will look to exploit any weaknesses we can identify before and during our game on New Year's Eve."







Steve Mitchell @barafundler