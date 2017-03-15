After it was announced that Real Madrid would take on Barcelona in Miami this summer, resale ticket prices have gone through the roof.





As reports that a ticket to watch the game at the Hard Rock stadium, are available on StubHub ranging from $640 to $20,000. According to the resale site, the best packages available are for a two or four ticket set priced at $5,400 each which is an all-inclusive deal in the club section.

All this is made even more bizarre when you consider the tickets for the July 29 clash don’t actually go on pre-sale until March 17 with the remaining tickets not on general sale until the 20th. Organisers of the event, Relevant Sports aimed to make the most affordable ticket cost around $200 with the possibility of reducing the cost even further to $150.



With the demand to see the game exceeding all expectations, it’s believed that there could even be a re-pricing of the tickets before the sales begin.