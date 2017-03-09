Summer El Clasico scheduled for Miami
10 March at 13:15
According to Spanish sports daily As, there will be summer showdown between Barcelona & Real Madrid at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 29. The journal states that this will be the first time these two bitter rivals have faced each other outside of Spain since 1982, when they played a match in Venezuela which Real won thanks to a goal from Vicente Del Bosque
The venue is normally home to the Miami Dolphins NFL team and the game is part of a summer extravaganza in the US that will also see the two giants face Manchester United and Juventus in Washington D.C and New York.
We're thrilled to announce that @realmadriden will be back in Miami for #ICC2017! pic.twitter.com/jXIjlWyAMo— Int Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) August 19, 2016
