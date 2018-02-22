Live: Sunday action in Serie A

Serie A is in full swing today with eight matches. All eyes will be on Napoli-Genoa as Juve’s draw yesterday against SPAL has breathed new life into the title race. Napoli can close the gap to two points with a win. Kickoff is set for 20:45 at the Stadio San Paolo.



Roma are away to Crotone as they look to record their third straight win in Serie A. Meanwhile, Crotone are fresh off a 4-1 drubbing of Sampdoria that will have boosted confidence.



AC Milan are looking for their fifth-straight Serie A win as they host struggling Chievo Verona. They will also be hoping to rebound after being kicked out of the Europe League by Arsenal during the week.



Hellas Verona host Atalanta in a match between two sides with two entirely different objectives at the moment. Verona are hoping to leave the drop zone while Atalanta hope to remain within striking distance of the Europa League.



Fiorentina are away to Torino as they look to build upon a 1-0 victory their last time out, the first match since Davide Astori’s tragic passing.



Last place Benevento host Cagliari at the Stadio Cigo Vigorito as the away side are winless in four matches.



Lazio and Bologna round out the day’s action as Lazio hope to keep pace for third place.

