Sunday action in Serie A: Live scores and updates

Sunday brings a healthy slate of matches in Serie A following yesterday’s dramatic encounter between Inter and Juventus.



Relegation-battling Crotone downed Sassuolo in the early game 4-1 with doubles by Marcello Trotta and Simeon “Simy” Nwankwo.



Bologna host AC Milan as the Rossoneri look to rebound from a disappointing loss to Benevento last time out.



Cagliari are away to Sampdoria as the home team look to stay in contention for a Europe League spot.



Atalanta are also looking to play European football next season. They are unbeaten in four matches and host mid-table Genoa.



SPAL will look to get back to winning ways (winless in 7) against Hellas Verona in a battle of two sides hoping to secure salvation ahead of next season.



Benevento are already doomed to Serie B and they play host to Udinese who are on an abysmal run of 11 straight defeats.



The biggest match of the day at 18:00 between Napoli and Fiorentina as the Partenopei need a win to remain one point behind Juventus at the top of the table.



The final match of the day also has huge implications as Lazio travel to Torino in need of three points get a bit of breathing room ahead of Inter for a place in the Champions League.

