Sunday Mirror journalist labels Liverpool midfield and back line 'vulnerable'
10 September at 14:21Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn has stated that Liverpool never really looked up to the challenge in their 5-0 loss to Manchester City, according to local outlet the Liverpool Echo.
He wrote in his piece: "It would be ludicrous to suggest the red card did not have a significant influence on proceedings but when an equally contentious dismissal, at a similar time, left City with 10 men and a one-goal deficit against Everton, they responded positively.
"It was a tougher challenge for Liverpool, obviously, but they did not look remotely like tackling it.
"There was a degree of sense in Klopp’s insinuation that only a fool would read too much into this result.
"Only a fool, though, would ignore the siren failings that sounded throughout this Liverpool performance.
"Klopp’s tenure has been studded by reality checks and this was another.
"The reality is that through central defence and midfield, they can be alarmingly vulnerable."
