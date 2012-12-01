Sunderland have accepted Crystal Palace’s £14 million bid for Patrick Van Aanholt,

“The club has accepted a bid [believed to be in the region of £14m] for the defender, who has been given permission to travel to London for talks.

“Sunderland AFC has given patrick van Aanholt

This news emerges mere hours after the Black Cats’ chief executive, Martin Bain, made it clear that the former Chelsea youngster didn’t want to play for the struggling Premier League side.

“If a player openly states he does not want to play for our club, then it is clear that we have a decision to make. In this instance and in regard to this particular player, we have done what we feel is right for Sunderland, which will always be our priority.”

The Mackems are bottom on fifteen points, three short of Swansea, who are fourth-from-bottom.

permission to speak to Crystal Palace”.