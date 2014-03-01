Suning blocks Pastore's Inter move
31 January at 14:30Serie A giants Inter Milan's owners Suning are now looking to block a possible move for Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore, CalcioMercato understand.
Pastore has fallen out of favor at PSG since the arrivals of the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this past summer and the presences of the likes of Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler has seen him fall down the pecking order. He has made only nine starts this season.
CalcioMercato understand that a green light from Suning hasn't arrived regarding the signing of Pastore, who wants to play more often in his bid to play the World Cup next summer. It is unlikely that Suning give a go-ahead for the deal, despite PSG's willingness to allow the player to leave for a loan fee of 5 million euros and the option to make the deal permanent next summer.
It is said that pessimism is now growing on the Inter front but PSG have now allowed Pastore the right to move.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments