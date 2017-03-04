Suning considered buying AC Milan instead of Inter last summer
04 March at 18:30Today’s report of La Repubblica is pretty incredible as the Italian paper claims Inter new owners Suning considered buying AC Milan instead of the nerazzurri last summer.
Repubblica (via milanlive) claims that exclusive negotiations between AC Milan and Sino-Europe prevented the Chinese company to enter talks over a possible takeover of the diavoli.
According to the report, Suning Group was also discouraged by AC Milan’s asking price which was much higher than that one of Inter. The former nerazzurri president Erik Tohir, in fact, demanded € 390 million to sell a majority share in the club (approximately the 63% stakes), whilst AC Milan are negotiating the sale of the 99,3% of the club for € 490 million.
It is understood that Fininvest’s will to finalize the club’s sale with the best bidder was one of the reasons that discouraged Suning Group to enter talks with AC Milan representatives.
Chinese Consortium Sino Europe has been failing to complete the club’s takeover despite being in talks for over 10 months.
