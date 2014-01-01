Suning want to sign Kylian Mbappe’ in order to give Inter a talisman for the next decade,

Owner Jindong Zhang tried to do the same last summer, only to see Gabriel Jesus choose Manchester City over the Nerazzurri, Barcelona and Juventus.

This left the Chinese owner very disappointed, and convinced him to veer towards Brazilian Gabigol, who has yet to play a lot so far.

The Suning owner wants a player to revitalize the franchise, to breathe new life into it. Mauro Icardi could be that man, but he’s disliked for a number of reasons, including his recent autobiography.

Mbappe, 18, has taken Ligue 1 and the Champions League by storm, scoring against Manchester City and helping Leonardo Jardim’s men make the competition’s quarter-finals.

The scorer of ten Ligue 1 goals and the provider of five assists, Mbappe’s value has skyrocketed, reaching

70 million and showing no signs of dropping.

Could he be the signing to turn things around and help Inter return to the Champions League?