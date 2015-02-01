Renato Sanches fulfil a move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona.

Spanish portal Don Balon states that super-agent Jorge Mendes is about to help Portuguese youngsterfulfil a move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona.

The 19-year-old has failed to impress since his arrival in Bavaria last summer from Benfica and coach Carlo Ancelotti has considered sending him out on-loan next term to gain more first-team experience. Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was desperate to bring his fellow countryman to Old Trafford after he arrived at the club and was surprised that he opted to head to the Bundesliga.



With things not having worked out as planned, Mendes (who is also Mourinho’s agent) is ready to orchestrate another surprise move for the highly-rated midfielder by sending him to the Camp Nou. Barcelona are understood to be aware that their bitter rivals Real Madrid have also expressed their interest and are looking to move quickly to try to tie up the deal.