A recent development could bring Dele Alli closer to Real Madrid or Manchester United.

The England international smashed in an incredible 18 goals last season, attracting attention from all over Europe, with Barcelona notoriously interested in the former MK Don.

Mendes is very closely linked to Real Madrid, while Mino Raiola has a number of his clients at Manchester United, including Jose Mourinho, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Spurs star ended his 15-year relationship with Impact Sports Management last year, and is currently without an agent.

The Sun, for their part, claim that Alli wants to become one of Tottenham’s best-paid players, earning more than £100.000 a week and joining Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane.

He signed a new deal last year, one that will keep him with the side until 2021.