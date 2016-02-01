Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has been speaking ahead of Friday’s Italian Supercup against Juventus. Having already beaten them in Serie A this season, the tactician was asked how he thought his side could repeat that tomorrow and he replied; “We need the same spirit and conviction, we will give it our best shot. Juve always have a winning mentality and that’s what we have to match”.



He continued by explaining that; “They are accustomed to playing in games of this magnitude and it’s a testament to their desire that they are still hungry for more success. We will try to match their desire and try not to pressure ourselves with the fact that it’s the first major trophy of the season”.



After a nightmare journey out to Doha, Montella was asked if this would have a negative effect on his players to which he replied; “This is a beautiful part of the world and it’s great to be able to play here. From a personal point of view, I’m curious to see what happens but the delay to ur journey should not be an alibi”.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler