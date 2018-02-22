Surgery required for Mandzukic after Vecino tackle

With a bulletin published on its official website, Juventus has given an update on the condition of Mario Mandzukic, the victim of a bad foul by Matias Vecino in yesterday's match against Inter. Images immediately spread across social media showing the grotesque wound caused by Vecino's stomp. The act led to an expulsion for the Nerazzurri midfielder, despite the heated protests of his teammates.



The latest- "Following the deep laceration in the inner supra-lateral region of the right ankle, reported as a result of the incident that occurred in yesterday's game, after returning to Turin in the night, Mario Mandzukic was subjected to surgical suture.



The intervention, under local anesthesia, was carried out by a specialist consultant in plastic surgery in connection with the club and a total of ten stitches were applied between the internal and external layer.The availability of the player for next Saturday's match against Bologna is strongly at risk "