The former PSG player was a star on loan for a season at Roma, but has barely made an appearance since joining Barca at the beginning of the last campaign.

The former Lille man looked like a bargain when he was signed for

He was linked to Inter in the summer, but Mundo Deportivo’s latest information confirms that the Blaugrana don’t want to lose the French international, who is still only 24.

And yet, in his better days, he was capable of things like this…

€16.5 million by the Catalans in the summer of 2016, but has only started 25 Liga games since, and is not seen as a regular starter.