Should Bonucci leave Milan?

This wasn't quite what Milan daños exepcetdd in the summer: back then, they had signed arguably the world sbest centre back for only €40 million.

But the problems began almost immediately, with a rumoured argument with Franck Kessié over their shared shirt number.

Things only fot worse once the new captain took to the pitch, having his backside handed to him by Ciro Immobile in a 4-1 mauling at the stadio Olimpico.

There has yet to be any true recovery from the Viterbo native, who proceeded to have a terrible game against Inter, losing Mauro Icardi on two of his goals.

With Manchester City sniffing around him and the likes of Chelsea, PSG and others known to be interested, should the Rossoneri consider selling? Remember, there are FFP considerations to take into account here…

Leonardo Bonucci has been a major disappointment at Milan.us what you think here!