It was very much a day of contrasting fortunes for AC Milan duo Suso and Gianluigi Donnarumma, as the Rossoneri dropped two points against Udinese this afternoon.Gennaro Gattuso’s men could not have got off to a better start when the aforementioned Spaniard put them ahead after just nine minutes with an absolutely stunning long-range strike. It seemed as if that goal would settle the nerves and allow Milan to see out a victory against the Friulani.However, Massimo Oddo’s side had other ideas and found a route back into the game when right-back Davide Calabria was sent off in the 68minute. Less than ten minutes later, they equalised thanks to a calamitous own goal by ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Sufficed to say his case certainly wasn’t helped by Leonardo Bonucci’s attempted clearance.Suso will no doubt be ruing the mix up as much as anyone, given the fact his goal was fit to win any game: a truly superb piece of skill only for it to be undone by a disastrous goalkeeping error.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)