AC Milan star winger Suso wants to sign a contract extension with the rossoneri but the two parties are still negotiating over a new deal.The Spaniard’s current dealand the Serie A giants want to reward him with a new deal.Talks between the player’s agent and the club are ongoing. The last meeting between the two parties took place last week when the player’s entourage informed Massimiliano Mirabelli about their client’s contract extension conditions.Suso wants a newa sum that AC Milan are still not open to match. Sources close to the club, however, have told calciomercato.com that representatives of AC Milan are optimistic about a positive end of negotiations. The player could eventually sign a two-year contract extension worth €and they will keep monitoring the player until he signs his new AC Milan deal.