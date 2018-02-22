Suso: 'Juve-Milan will be more difficult than the derby game'

AC Milan started off this past season very slowly but they have picked things up after the hiring of Milan legend Rino Gattuso. The new Milan coach has been able to get the best out of most of his players, something that previous coach Vincenzo Montella wasn't able to do. AC Milan are getting ready for a crucial week as they will be taking on Juventus and Inter Milan in the coming days.



Milan offensive star Suso spoke to Milan TV on the matter, here is what he had to say:



"Juve-Milan? It won't be easy for us. The derby can go one way or the other but this game against Juve will be more difficult for us. Derby? It's true that the game will be played at a funny time but it is what it is. Inter? They are also a great team who have a great coach so it should be an interesting battle...".



AC Milan are currently in 6th place in the Italian Serie A standings as they are 5 points back of 4th placed Inter Milan. This will be a huge week for Milan indeed...