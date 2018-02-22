Suso opens up about summer offer from Inter
03 March at 12:20AC Milan star Suso has revealed in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport that he received an offer from fierce rivals Inter this past summer, ahead of the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Spaniard, whose importance to the side has remained similar to what it was under Vincenzo Montella last season, has been in good form for the rossoneri under Rino Gattuso this season as well. He has appeared 24 times in the Serie A, scoring six times and racking up a tally of four assists on the way.
In an exclusive interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Liverpool man opened up about an offer he received from Inter before he penned a new deal with Milan. He said: "In the summer, they gave me an offer. I had changed my agent and they talked to him."
"I had a clear idea. - I want stay here and renew. "
He talked about his future too. He said: "Future? I could have gone away before I renewed, but here I am and I'm very happy. "
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
