Suso refuses to rule out Liverpool return

Liverpool have been searching for a replacement ever since the sale of Philippe Coutinho became imminent. Recently, that search has led to AC Milan’s Suso.



The Spanish star has been one of the incredibly few bright spots for the Rossoneri this season. With the club in dire financial straits, rumors of his sale have sprung across the globe.



Sensing the increased chatter, Suso took it upon himself to address the matters via his facebook page.



“I recently signed an important renewal, but I think about the field. My agent thinks about the market,” he wrote. “First thing: I do not care about the clause. For me, only results on the field matter. The second thing: I need have respect for a historical and special club like AC Milan, which has bet on me and invested a lot. Third: in any case, only what I want matters. And for now I just want to stay here. Everything else is just chatter. Forza Milan, Suso.”