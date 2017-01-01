Swansea-Arsenal 0-4 | as it happened

Arsenal travel to Swansea and their main objective will be to cement their place among the top four teams in the Premier League table. Arsene Wenger has decided to start Olivier Giroud up front with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Iwobi behind the French centre forward. Despite rumours linking him with moves to Chelsea and PSG, Swansea striker Fernando Llorente starts the game up front for the Swans, which means that at the moment there are concrete negotiations with neither clubs.

