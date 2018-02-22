Swansea have won one of their 13 Premier League games against Chelsea (D4 L8), a 1-0 victory in April 2016.



The Blues have won two of their seven trips to Liberty Stadium in all competitions (D4 L1), failing to win either of their last two (D1 L1).



The Swans have beaten Arsenal and Liverpool already this season, and could become the first non ‘big six’ side to win three games against those clubs in 2017-18.



After a run of three consecutive defeats on the road, Chelsea have now won their last two Premier League away games, last winning three in a row back in September (a run of five).



Having found the net in eight of their first nine Premier League games under Carlos Carvalhal, the Swans have failed to score in three of their last five.



No side has lost more Premier League games by a margin of four or more goals this season than Swansea have (4, level with Stoke).