Swansea dealt blow as Younes undergoes Napoli medical
26 January at 10:00Ajax star Amin Younes is going to have medical with Napoli in the coming hours, Sky Sport reports.
The Serie A giants, in fact, have agreed the player’s price-tag with the Lancers and Younes will be soon landing in Italy to undergo medical with the azzurri.
According to the report, Younes is set to move to Napoli on a € 4 million deal. A € 1 million bonus is also included in the deal.
Swansea had also been linked with signing the 24-year-old but the German winger has agreed to join the partenopei.
Younes may not be the only attacking reinforcement Napoli will get in the January transfer window. Today, in fact, the azzurri will talk to Sassuolo to sign Matteo Politano. The neroverdi have accepted to meet Napoli to discuss the transfer of the Italian winger.
Earlier in January Bologna star Simone Verdi rejected to move to Napoli but the partenopei are now close to securing a couple of important signings to maintain the leadership of the Serie A table.
