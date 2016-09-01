Former Inter and Crystal Palace Coach Frank De Boer is one of the candidates to replace Paul Clement at Swansea, according to Sky UK.

The Liberty Stadium side is dead last, and on only 12 points, with summer signing Renato Sanches failing to impress.

The Dutchman barely lasted ten weeks after being hired in the summer at Crystal Palace.



A four-time Eredivisie champion with Ajax, the former Barcelona champion has failed to replicate this form outside of Holland.

Serie A fans will remember him for being sacked in October by Inter after a mixed start, one that pales in comparison to the excellent beginning they’ve had under Luciano Spalletti this season.

Paul Clement was sacked on Wednesday, and now De Boer - who has always favoured an attacking, possession-based approach - is the odds-on candidate according to many bookies to take over.

The Swans are reportedly not keen on fellow Coaches Slaven Bilic and Tony Pulis.