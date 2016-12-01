Swansea line up Paul Clement replacement

With their team enduring a poor run of form on the pitch, Swansea’s board of directors has begun sounding out potential replacements for head coach Paul Clement.



Should the 45-year-old Englishman be relieved of his duties, reports suggest the Swans will look towards his assistant player-coach Leon Britton. The Merton native has spent most of his career with the club, having played for them between 2003 and 2010, before returning in 2011.



Since then he has played under several managers including Brendan Rodgers, Michael Laudrup and Francesco Guidolin. Should the Liberty Stadium outfit continue to struggle over the Christmas period, there appears to be a very good chance of him following in their footsteps in the not too distant future.



That said, having assisted Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Clement has no shortage of experience with regard to working in high pressure situations and will be confident he has the ability to turn the situation around.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)