Swansea sign product of Tottenham academy on permanent deal
17 January at 18:00Swansea have complete the signing of Tom Carroll from Tottenham Hotspur, the Swans have announced through their official website. Carroll, 24, is a product of the Spurs’ academy and had registered 56 appearances with Tottenham’s senior team managing three goals and five assists.
Swansea have signed the versatile midfielder on permanent deal and have invested € 5.2 million to seal the transfer of the former U-21 England International. The 24-year-old played for Swansea in the 2014/15 when he moved to the club on a season loan.
Carroll has already released his first interview as a Swansea player
“It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been here – there have been some changes – but I’m excited to be back,” Carroll told the Swans’ official website.
“It definitely helps knowing quite a few of the lads from my loan spell, while I know (assistant coach) Nigel Gibbs and (head of physical performance) Karl Halabi too.”
