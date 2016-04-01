Swansea City’s Sam Clucas is undergoing investigation for celebrating in an offensive manner during the Swans’ 3-1 win over Arsenal recently.

The 25-year-old Clucas grabbed an impressive brace in the win over the Gunners in mid-week after Arsenal had taken the lead through the Nacho Monreal, but Clucas played a role in helping Swansea score three unanswered goals. His celebration though, involved him making a circle with his thumb and forefinger and placing it close it his in eye in what is called a ‘spying’ celebration.

The celebration is said to be promoting a blog that degrades porn videos. The blog is called Simply Loveleh Brotherhood and involves making fun of hardcore sex scenes using a strong Yorkshire accent. It is said that the Englishman could now face action for the celebration and this comes after Southampton’s Charlie Austin and his teammate Jack Stephens had celebrated in a similar way not too long ago.

Swansea have made their stance clear on the issue. A spokesman said: “We will talk to him to know his intentions better and we will remind him of his responsibilities. We condemn the degradation of women and believe that their rights and dignity must be protected.”

