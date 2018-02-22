Sweden confirm Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not play at 2018 World Cup
26 April at 14:50Swedish Football Federation have confirmed Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be a part of the national team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The 36-year-old recently left Manchester United and moved to the Major League Soccer, signing for LA Galaxy. He had announced his retirement from the national team after Sweden’s exit from the Euro 2016 in France.
Ibrahimovic earlier suggested that he would be travelling to Russia for the World Cup, but refused to suggest if he will be the part of the squad. A statement on Sweden FA’s official website confirmed the same. It read, “Zlatan Ibrahimovic has previously refused to play in the national team - and he has not changed.”
Swedish Football Federation head Lars Richt revealed he did hold talks with Ibrahimovic and the striker has not changed his mind to come back to the national team.
"I spoke to Zlatan on Tuesday. He said he has not changed his decision regarding playing in the national team. It is still a no,” Richt explained.
