Sweden international reveals why he doesn’t want Ibra at World Cup
20 April at 15:30During an interview with French magazine Main Opposée, Guingamp goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson has discussed the possibility of Zlatan Ibrahimović being called up by Sweden coach Janne Andersson ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia. Here is what he had to say:
“Of course, the coach will have to make a decision on this matter, though it is true that we managed to qualify for the tournament without him. We are a good group, but he is very individualistic and this could prove to be more trouble than it is worth for us.
“We would have to change what is a tried and tested system for us because of his presence. I am sure he would play very well but he’s a player who need the team to function around him, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. All of our play would go through him, undermining the collective value of our squad.”
(Main Opposée)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
