Swedish full-back Victor Lindelof has been explaining why he decided against a move to Manchester United to commit his future to Benfica. The 22-year-old seemed certain to be heading to Old Trafford in January but the deal ultimately fell through with the player preferring to remain in Lisbon.





Speaking to Expressen , Lindelof stated that; “It feels good that I extended my stay by one year. I enjoy playing for the club and feel I evolve every day there. It was an easy choice. Both parties were very happy and they wanted to give me a sign that they are satisfied with what I’ve done there. Much has been written but it’s nothing I have focused on. I have always focused on what was important to me and that’s the team. [The rumours] make no difference to me."

With rumours that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho will return for another crack in the summer, the Swedish international declared that; “As I’ve said I’ve been thriving at Benfica and that’s where the focus has been. A lot has been written and I’ve said nothing, I’ve been focused. I have a long contract at Benfica and I’m thriving there. It’s a big club and I’m developing every day. I’m only 22 years old and there is no stress [to push through a move].”