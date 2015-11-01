Swedish star explains why it was "easy" to turn down a move to Manchester United
22 March at 11:10
Swedish full-back Victor Lindelof has been explaining why he decided against a move to Manchester United to commit his future to Benfica. The 22-year-old seemed certain to be heading to Old Trafford in January but the deal ultimately fell through with the player preferring to remain in Lisbon.
Speaking to Expressen, Lindelof stated that; “It feels good that I extended my stay by one year. I enjoy playing for the club and feel I evolve every day there. It was an easy choice. Both parties were very happy and they wanted to give me a sign that they are satisfied with what I’ve done there. Much has been written but it’s nothing I have focused on. I have always focused on what was important to me and that’s the team. [The rumours] make no difference to me."
With rumours that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho will return for another crack in the summer, the Swedish international declared that; “As I’ve said I’ve been thriving at Benfica and that’s where the focus has been. A lot has been written and I’ve said nothing, I’ve been focused. I have a long contract at Benfica and I’m thriving there. It’s a big club and I’m developing every day. I’m only 22 years old and there is no stress [to push through a move].”
