Swiss starlet to snub Juve in favour of Spurs or Arsenal move

FC Basel's Swiss twenty year old forward Dimitri Oberlin is one of the most interesting young players around in Europe right now.



Oberlin is currently on loan with FC Basel from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg here he has scored eight goals and made one assist in 23 matches across all competitions. Despite his great for, the Swiss club will not activate the clause in the loan deal to make the transfer permanent.



According to Estadio Deportivo the U21 Swiss international is being tracked by Premier League clubs Tottenham and Arsenal and the player himself seems to prefer a move to the Premiership as well. In the past Juventus, Roma and Napoli have all scouted the player but seem to have been surpassed by the English clubs in the race to sign Oberlin.

