Szczesny: Buffon better than De Gea, Neuer
15 December at 19:00In an interview with La Repubblica, Juventus backup goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny opened up about his role at the club, the future, and where Buffon ranks in the world.
ON MOVING TO JUVENTUS:
"I’ve had a strange season. I never joined a club knowing I was not the starter. I made a choice for the future and it seemed right, even to me today, I'm convinced of it. It was about accepting the idea of something new.”
ON TAKING OVER FOR BUFFON:
“A team like Juventus must have one of the strongest goalkeepers in the world. I'm not saying I'm not, but I have to raise my level.”
WHERE BUFFON RANKS AMONG TODAY’S BEST GOALKEEPERS:
“De Gea and Neuer are considered the best. But Buffon came away with the Golden Ball, which means that he is still the strongest.”
ON DYBALA:
Dybala seems to be well focused . All the champions are. They eat well, recover well, and also understand why they have won the world championships and badges. They never seem satisfied to me.”
