Szczesny trolls Arsenal following Juve victory
08 March at 12:15Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny showed Arsenal still have a special place in his heart after Juventus's thrilling Champions League win over Tottenham on Wednesday.
Szczesny relished the celebrations on the Wembley pitch more than most at full-time and was filmed targeting a 'chin up' gesture at home fans.
The 27-year-old later added on Instagram: "Great win and celebrations vs one of the best teams in North London. FORZA JUVE!!! #northLondonisred".
Check out his ‘chin up’ gesture below:
Szczesny saying ‘chin up’ to Spurs fans @FootballFunnys @ArsenalFanTV pic.twitter.com/OaX8l3bWI1— Deal (@samuel_deal) March 7, 2018
