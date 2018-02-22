Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny showed Arsenal still have a special place in his heart after Juventus's thrilling Champions League win over Tottenham on Wednesday.Szczesny relished the celebrations on the Wembley pitch more than most at full-time and was filmed targeting a 'chin up' gesture at home fans.The 27-year-old later added on Instagram: "Great win and celebrations vs one of the best teams in North London. FORZA JUVE!!! #northLondonisred".Check out his ‘chin up’ gesture below: