Szczęsny trolls Tottenham after Champions League elimination
07 March at 23:45Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has taken to Instagram to celebrate his side’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur – a side he enjoyed a bitter rivalry with during his spell at North London rivals Arsenal. He posted a photo of the Juve players celebrating their victory in Wembley Stadium’s away dressing room accompanied with the caption: “Great win and celebrations vs one of the best teams in North London. FORZA JUVE!!!” For good measure, he ended his provocative post by reminding Spurs fans that #northlondonisred.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
