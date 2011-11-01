Tacchinardi back in management: ‘Conte my role model’
04 February at 10:50Juventus legend Alessio Tacchinardi has agreed to take over at Serie D side Lecco and yesterday he was presented to media with a press conference.
The former Italy International is back to management after two years. His last job was at Pergolettese, another non-professional Italian club.
Talking to media in the day of his presentation, Tacchinardi revealed that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is his role model.
“I am still talking to some of my former team-mates”, Tacchinardi said.
“One of them is Antonio Conte. I usually go to visit him, I talk to him many times like I do with some other of my team-mates. He gives me many advices”
“Buffon is another one I usually visit and talk to. He is an extraordinary example of what a footballer should be. He is 40 but he still wants to be the best. He is starving for the victory, I will ask my players to take example from players like him.”
