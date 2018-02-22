Tacconi attacks ‘arrogant’ Oliver: ‘Everybody will remember his robbery’
12 April at 16:05Former Juventus goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi added fire to fuel when asked to share his thoughts on Juventus’ Champions League elimination at hands of Real Madrid.
“It’s impossible to award this kind of penalty. You can’t referee these games if you are so arrogant. They decided to eliminate Juventus, they prepared everything. It’s not fair”, the former Italy International told Jnews24.
“It’s very simple. Buffon is an amazing human being. He only made a mistake, he should have beat Oliver. That’s what I would have done in his place.”
“I can’t understand why Ronaldo was not sent off and I don’t understand why Ramos was allowed to almost sit on the bench. It was disgusting, I am speechless, I can’t describe what happened. I think everybody understood that.”
“It’s Collina’s fault, he should fu** off. He is Italian and Italian clubs are embarrassed to have him in charge of the Uefa referees. I think he hates Juventus, just think of what he did them in Perugia back in the 90s”.
“I am happy that Buffon ended his Champions League career this way so everybody will remember the robbery of Oliver. Buffon is one of the greatest footballers of all times.”
Go to comments