Tactical analysis: How Mazzarri will differ from Mihajlovic

By replacing Sinisa Mihajlovic with Walter Mazzarri, Torino are trading a rigid motivator for a flexible one.



Under the Serbian manager, Torino fans watch helplessly as he rarely changed his tactics in the face of failure. Since late October, Mihajlovic only used a 4-3-3 formation at Stadio Grande Torino. Urbano Cairo saw enough and fired him after their 2-0 loss to rival Juventus.



Mazzarri, on the other hand, is more willing to create his tactics around the players at his disposal. At Watford he routinely shifted between 3, 4, and 5-man backlines. His malleable style led to success for the small English club.



However, during his tenure with Inter Milan, he resembled Mihajlovic much more. At the San Siro he stuck, almost exclusively, to a 3-5-2 shape. He only changed his strategy in the final two matches before he was fired, switching to a 5-man backline.



It’s likely that Mazzarri has learned from his past mistakes, and will bring the flexible mindset to Torino. However, if he follows in Mihajlovic’s footsteps, he may find himself following him out the door as well.