Juventus and AC Milan will have been left disappointed by the news this afternoon, that German central defender Jonathan Tah, has signed a contract extension at his current club, Bayer Leverkusen.



The 22-year-old, who has made three senior appearances for his national team, was on the radar of both Italian giants, but will now stay at the Bundesliga side until 2023.



Tah joined Leverkusen from Hamburg in the summer of 2015 and has made 21 appearances so far this season.



