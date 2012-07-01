As the clock ticks down on Atletico Madrid’s stay at the legendary Vicente Calderon Stadium, fans of the club will now look forward to moving into their new Wanda Metropolitano home. The new structure will house 68,000 spectators and will provide the perfect backdrop for some of European football’s most passionate fans.



It remains to be seen whether moving to a new home will affect the club like it has to so many other clubs but one thing is for certain and that is the fact that the Wanda looks set to become one of the new cathedrals of football.

